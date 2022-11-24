Fairfield Stags and the Towson Tigers meet

Towson Tigers (5-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-4) Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags square off…

Towson Tigers (5-0) vs. Fairfield Stags (0-4)

Savannah, Georgia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Fairfield Stags square off against the Towson Tigers in Savannah, Georgia.

Fairfield finished 15-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 30.5 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 6.5 on fast breaks.

Towson finished 25-9 overall with a 10-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers shot 44.8% from the field and 35.7% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.