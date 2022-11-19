Estrada leads Hofstra against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 27-point game

Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA)…

Hofstra Pride (4-0) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (4-0)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) -13.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the Saint Mary’s Gaels after Aaron Estrada scored 27 points in Hofstra’s 85-76 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

Saint Mary’s (CA) went 26-8 overall last season while going 16-0 at home. The Gaels averaged 69.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.6 last season.

Hofstra finished 8-8 on the road and 21-11 overall last season. The Pride gave up 72.9 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.