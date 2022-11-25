Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens face the Colgate Raiders

Colgate Raiders (4-2) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-2) Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -7.5; over/under…

Colgate Raiders (4-2) vs. Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-2)

Philadelphia; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Delaware -7.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens take on the Colgate Raiders in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Delaware finished 22-13 overall with a 12-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 6.7 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

Colgate went 23-12 overall with a 7-10 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Raiders averaged 75.6 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

