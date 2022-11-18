RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Davis leads Detroit Mercy against Florida Atlantic after 28-point performance

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (3-1)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on the Florida Atlantic Owls after Antoine Davis scored 28 points in Detroit Mercy’s 88-74 victory over the Ohio Bobcats.

Florida Atlantic went 14-5 at home a season ago while going 19-15 overall. The Owls averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 30.8 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Detroit Mercy finished 5-15 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Titans averaged 70.7 points per game while shooting 43.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

