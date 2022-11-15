ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
CSU Bakersfield visits Idaho after Moffitt’s 29-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-2)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Divant’e Moffitt scored 29 points in Idaho’s 79-72 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

Idaho went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.6 last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 9-19 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 6.2 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

