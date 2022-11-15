CSU Bakersfield visits Idaho after Moffitt’s 29-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-2) Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the CSU Bakersfield…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-1) at Idaho Vandals (1-2)

Moscow; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho plays the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Divant’e Moffitt scored 29 points in Idaho’s 79-72 loss to the Omaha Mavericks.

Idaho went 9-22 overall a season ago while going 8-7 at home. The Vandals averaged 73.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 79.6 last season.

CSU Bakersfield finished 9-19 overall last season while going 2-11 on the road. The Roadrunners averaged 6.2 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.