Cross leads Tulane against McNeese after 21-point performance

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0) New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the…

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Kevin Cross scored 21 points in Tulane’s 89-67 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

Tulane finished 14-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

McNeese went 11-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.