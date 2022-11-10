ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » Cross leads Tulane against…

Cross leads Tulane against McNeese after 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

McNeese Cowboys (1-0) at Tulane Green Wave (1-0)

New Orleans; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Kevin Cross scored 21 points in Tulane’s 89-67 win over the UMBC Retrievers.

Tulane finished 14-15 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Green Wave allowed opponents to score 71.7 points per game and shoot 41.9% from the field last season.

McNeese went 11-22 overall with a 2-13 record on the road last season. The Cowboys averaged 78.2 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up