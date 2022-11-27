Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Coleman leads Hawaii to 72-65 victory over Texas State

The Associated Press

November 27, 2022, 2:50 AM

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Noel Coleman scored 21 points and Hawaii held off Texas State 72-65 in the North Shore Classic on Saturday night.

Coleman sank 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and made 7 of 9 foul shots for the Rainbow Warriors (5-1). Bernardo Da Silva pitched in with 14 points and seven rebounds. Harry Rouhliadeff had 11 points off the bench and Jovon McClanahan scored 10.

Mason Harrell topped the Bobcats (4-3) with 23 points. Brandon Davis finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

