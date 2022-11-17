Cleveland State hosts UAPB following Doss’ 29-point showing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-3) Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-3)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Shaun Doss scored 29 points in UAPB’s 94-68 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Cleveland State finished 20-11 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

UAPB went 2-17 on the road and 7-24 overall last season. The Golden Lions gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.