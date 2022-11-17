RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Cleveland State hosts UAPB following Doss’ 29-point showing

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) at Cleveland State Vikings (1-3)

Cleveland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB visits the Cleveland State Vikings after Shaun Doss scored 29 points in UAPB’s 94-68 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Cleveland State finished 20-11 overall with a 15-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vikings allowed opponents to score 69.9 points per game and shoot 42.1% from the field last season.

UAPB went 2-17 on the road and 7-24 overall last season. The Golden Lions gave up 78.3 points per game while committing 17.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

