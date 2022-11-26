Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Cleveland State defeats Western Michigan 71-49

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 3:07 PM

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Drew Lowder’s 15 points helped Cleveland State defeat Western Michigan 71-49 on Saturday.

Lowder shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (4-3). Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Tujautae Williams shot 4 of 7 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and four steals.

Lamar Norman Jr. finished with 13 points for the Broncos (2-5). Titus Wright added eight points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

