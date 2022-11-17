Clemson takes on Bellarmine after Hunter’s 20-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (2-1) at Clemson Tigers (2-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Bellarmine…

Bellarmine Knights (2-1) at Clemson Tigers (2-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts the Bellarmine Knights after Chase Hunter scored 20 points in Clemson’s 81-70 victory against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Clemson finished 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.5 last season.

Bellarmine finished 8-8 on the road and 20-13 overall last season. The Knights averaged 5.6 steals, 1.7 blocks and 8.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.