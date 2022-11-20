HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with Loyola (MD)

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Loyola (MD).

Clemson went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Loyola (MD) went 3-12 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

