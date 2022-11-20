Clemson takes home win streak into matchup with Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1) Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (2-2) at Clemson Tigers (3-1)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Tigers play Loyola (MD).

Clemson went 11-5 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Tigers averaged 71.7 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

Loyola (MD) went 3-12 on the road and 14-16 overall last season. The Greyhounds averaged 14.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

