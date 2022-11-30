Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Clark scores 26 as…

Clark scores 26 as Citadel takes down Charleston Southern

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark had 26 points in Citadel’s 76-73 victory against Charleston Southern on Wednesday night.

Clark had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-3). Austin Ash scored 22 points while shooting 5 for 12 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Madison Durr recorded nine points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

Claudell Harris Jr. led the Buccaneers (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Kalib Clinton added 18 points and RJ Johnson had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up