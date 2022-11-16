Charleston (SC) hosts Davidson following Smith’s 29-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (3-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes…

Davidson Wildcats (3-0) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-1)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Reyne Smith scored 29 points in Charleston (SC)’s 92-90 overtime victory over the Richmond Spiders.

Charleston (SC) went 17-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars averaged 8.0 steals, 2.8 blocks and 15.2 turnovers per game last season.

Davidson went 15-3 in A-10 games and 9-2 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.0 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

