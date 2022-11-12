Central Michigan Chippewas to host Eastern Illinois Panthers Sunday

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Central…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-2) at Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Central Michigan Chippewas face the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Central Michigan finished 7-23 overall with a 2-9 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Chippewas averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 23.1 from deep.

Eastern Illinois finished 5-26 overall last season while going 1-16 on the road. The Panthers averaged 56.3 points per game last season, 10.2 from the free throw line and 18 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

