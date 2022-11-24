Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Home » College Basketball » Butler Bulldogs and the…

Butler Bulldogs and the BYU Cougars square off in Nassau, Bahamas

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BYU Cougars (3-2) vs. Butler Bulldogs (3-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Butler Bulldogs play the BYU Cougars at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in non-conference play. Butler ranks sixth in the Big East with 15.6 assists per game led by Eric Hunter Jr. averaging 3.4.

The Cougars have a 3-2 record against non-conference oppponents. BYU is ninth in the WCC shooting 31.1% from deep. Noah Waterman leads the Cougars shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Jayden Taylor is shooting 49.0% and averaging 15.4 points for Butler.

Spencer Johnson is averaging 12.6 points for the Cougars. Fousseyni Traore is averaging 11.4 points and seven rebounds for BYU.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up