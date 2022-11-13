ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Brown’s 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77

The Associated Press

November 13, 2022, 8:27 PM

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night.

Brown finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0). Kentrell Garnett scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Terence Lewis II went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Jalen Haynes finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for the Buccaneers (2-1). Josh Taylor added 13 points and 10 rebounds for East Tennessee State. In addition, Jordan King had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

