Boston College hosts Cornell in season opener

Cornell Big Red at Boston College Eagles Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -12.5; over/under is…

Cornell Big Red at Boston College Eagles

Boston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston College Eagles start the season at home against the Cornell Big Red.

Boston College finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Eagles averaged 66.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.1 last season.

Cornell went 5-8 on the road and 15-11 overall last season. The Big Red averaged 79.2 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 34.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

