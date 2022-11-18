RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Boise State Broncos to visit the Loyola Chicago Ramblers Friday

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 2:22 AM

Boise State Broncos (1-2) vs. Loyola Chicago Ramblers (2-1)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Chicago Ramblers play the Boise State Broncos.

Loyola Chicago finished 25-8 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Ramblers averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 32.6 in the paint, 15.5 off of turnovers and 8.1 on fast breaks.

Boise State went 8-3 on the road and 27-8 overall last season. The Broncos averaged 68.3 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 21.9 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

