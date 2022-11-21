Baker puts up 17 as Colgate beats Monmouth 85-66

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Baker had 17 points in Colgate’s 85-66 victory against Monmouth on Monday night. Baker was…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Chandler Baker had 17 points in Colgate’s 85-66 victory against Monmouth on Monday night.

Baker was 5 of 7 shooting, including 4 for 5 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Raiders (4-2). Ryan Moffatt scored 16 points and added five steals. Tucker Richardson was 5 of 10 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) to finish with 15 points, while adding three steals.

The Hawks (0-5) were led in scoring by Myles Foster, who finished with 12 points and two steals. Monmouth also got 10 points from Myles Ruth. In addition, Jayden Doyle finished with 10 points.

These two teams both play Friday. Colgate plays Delaware while Monmouth hosts Cornell.

