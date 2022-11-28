American hosts Albany (NY) after Patel’s 23-point performance

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-5) at American Eagles (4-2) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (3-5) at American Eagles (4-2)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) visits the American Eagles after Sarju Patel scored 23 points in Albany (NY)’s 73-56 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Eagles are 1-0 on their home court. American is 1-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Great Danes are 1-3 in road games. Albany (NY) has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Smalls is shooting 42.9% and averaging 11.7 points for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 9.5 points for American.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 13.4 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.3 points and 7.8 rebounds for Albany (NY).

