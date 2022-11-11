Albany (NY) visits Siena after McCollum’s 20-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Siena Saints (1-0) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (1-1) at Siena Saints (1-0)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts the Albany (NY) Great Danes after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Siena’s 75-68 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Siena went 15-14 overall last season while going 8-5 at home. The Saints averaged 66.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

Albany (NY) finished 13-18 overall a season ago while going 8-9 on the road. The Great Danes averaged 9.4 assists per game on 23.0 made field goals last season.

