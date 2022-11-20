HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Albany (NY) plays Austin Peay after Davis’ 32-point game

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Austin Peay Governors (2-2) vs. Albany (NY) Great Danes (2-3)

Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) faces the Austin Peay Governors after Da’Kquan Davis scored 32 points in Albany (NY)’s 99-79 loss to the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

Albany (NY) went 13-18 overall with a 4-8 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Great Danes shot 41.0% from the field and 32.3% from 3-point range last season.

Austin Peay finished 6-11 on the road and 12-17 overall a season ago. The Governors shot 40.8% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

