Alabama State Hornets set to take on the USC Trojans Thursday

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at USC Trojans (0-1)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans square off against the Alabama State Hornets.

USC went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Trojans averaged 5.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama State went 3-15 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

