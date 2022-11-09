ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Home » College Basketball » Alabama State Hornets set…

Alabama State Hornets set to take on the USC Trojans Thursday

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at USC Trojans (0-1)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans square off against the Alabama State Hornets.

USC went 13-3 at home a season ago while going 26-8 overall. The Trojans averaged 5.0 steals, 4.4 blocks and 11.8 turnovers per game last season.

Alabama State went 3-15 on the road and 10-21 overall a season ago. The Hornets averaged 69.7 points per game last season, 27.2 in the paint, 15.2 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up