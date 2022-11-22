Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Akron Zips take on the LSU Tigers

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

LSU Tigers (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips will play the LSU Tigers at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Akron went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

