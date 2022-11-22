Akron Zips take on the LSU Tigers

LSU Tigers (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1) George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips…

LSU Tigers (4-0) vs. Akron Zips (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Akron Zips will play the LSU Tigers at John Gray Gymnasium in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Akron went 24-10 overall with a 10-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 23.4 from deep.

LSU went 22-12 overall with a 13-3 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Tigers averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.4 last season.

