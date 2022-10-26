USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:

Record Pts Pvs 1. South Carolina (30) 35-2 798 1 2. Stanford (1) 32-4 762 3 3. Texas 29-7 703 6 4. Tennessee 25-9 655 15 5. Louisville 29-5 642 4 6. Connecticut 30-6 614 2 6. Iowa 24-8 614 14 8. North Carolina State 32-4 530 5 9. Iowa State (1) 28-7 521 8 10. Notre Dame 24-9 492 17 11. Indiana 24-9 457 10 12. North Carolina 25-7 428 16 13. Virginia Tech 23-10 398 25 14. LSU 26-6 360 12 15. Ohio State 25-7 341 13 16. Oklahoma 25-9 318 21 17. Baylor 28-7 309 11 18. Maryland 23-9 303 9 19. Arizona 21-8 233 18 20. Oregon 20-12 181 NR 21. Creighton 23-10 153 23 22. Nebraska 24-9 100 NR 23. Michigan 25-7 88 7 24. South Dakota State 29-9 85 NR 25. Princeton 25-5 66 NR

Dropped Out: No. 19 Brigham Young (26-4); No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3); No. 22 Central Florida (26-4); No. 24 South Dakota (29-6).

Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) 28; Texas A&M (14-15) 23; Utah (21-12) 20; Brigham Young (26-4) 19; UCLA (18-13) 18; South Dakota (29-6) 16; Oregon State (17-14) 14; Kansas (21-10) 13; Kentucky (19-12) 13; Central Florida (26-4) 10; Yale (16-11) 10; Belmont (23-8) 9; Villanova (24-9) 9; South Florida (24-9) 8; Arkansas (18-14) 7; Southern California (12-16) 5; Houston (18-16) 4; San Diego State (15-16) 4; Georgia (21-10) 3; Mississippi (23-9) 3; North Dakota State (11-18) 3; DePaul (22-11) 2; Gonzaga (27-7) 2; Miami (Fla.) (21-13) 2; San Jose State (5-25) 2; Massachusetts (22-7) 1; SMU (14-15) 1.

