USA Today Top 25 Preseason Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 women’s preseason basketball poll, with team’s RECORDS FROM LAST YEAR, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last season’s final poll and first-place votes received:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. South Carolina (30)
|35-2
|798
|1
|2. Stanford (1)
|32-4
|762
|3
|3. Texas
|29-7
|703
|6
|4. Tennessee
|25-9
|655
|15
|5. Louisville
|29-5
|642
|4
|6. Connecticut
|30-6
|614
|2
|6. Iowa
|24-8
|614
|14
|8. North Carolina State
|32-4
|530
|5
|9. Iowa State (1)
|28-7
|521
|8
|10. Notre Dame
|24-9
|492
|17
|11. Indiana
|24-9
|457
|10
|12. North Carolina
|25-7
|428
|16
|13. Virginia Tech
|23-10
|398
|25
|14. LSU
|26-6
|360
|12
|15. Ohio State
|25-7
|341
|13
|16. Oklahoma
|25-9
|318
|21
|17. Baylor
|28-7
|309
|11
|18. Maryland
|23-9
|303
|9
|19. Arizona
|21-8
|233
|18
|20. Oregon
|20-12
|181
|NR
|21. Creighton
|23-10
|153
|23
|22. Nebraska
|24-9
|100
|NR
|23. Michigan
|25-7
|88
|7
|24. South Dakota State
|29-9
|85
|NR
|25. Princeton
|25-5
|66
|NR
Dropped Out: No. 19 Brigham Young (26-4); No. 20 Florida Gulf Coast (30-3); No. 22 Central Florida (26-4); No. 24 South Dakota (29-6).
Others receiving votes: Florida Gulf Coast (30-3) 28; Texas A&M (14-15) 23; Utah (21-12) 20; Brigham Young (26-4) 19; UCLA (18-13) 18; South Dakota (29-6) 16; Oregon State (17-14) 14; Kansas (21-10) 13; Kentucky (19-12) 13; Central Florida (26-4) 10; Yale (16-11) 10; Belmont (23-8) 9; Villanova (24-9) 9; South Florida (24-9) 8; Arkansas (18-14) 7; Southern California (12-16) 5; Houston (18-16) 4; San Diego State (15-16) 4; Georgia (21-10) 3; Mississippi (23-9) 3; North Dakota State (11-18) 3; DePaul (22-11) 2; Gonzaga (27-7) 2; Miami (Fla.) (21-13) 2; San Jose State (5-25) 2; Massachusetts (22-7) 1; SMU (14-15) 1.
