K-State women’s hoops coach Mittie agrees to extension

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 11:47 AM

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie agreed to a two-year extension Friday that will pay him $2,745,000 in base salary over the next four years and includes several potentially lucrative bonus provisions.

Mittie will be entering his ninth season with the Wildcats. He is coming off his fourth NCAA Tournament appearance, but it also was just his third 20-win season in Manhattan and came on the heels of a 9-18 record during the 2020-21 season.

Mittie, who also spent 15 seasons with TCU, is 145-110 since taking over the Wildcats.

His contract includes a $25,000 bonus for being Big 12 coach of the year and $50,000 for national coach of the year. Mittie can also earn percentages of his base salary based on postseason success, beginning with 2% for reaching the WNIT and 8% for making the NCAA Tournament all the way up to 32% for winning the national championship.

