NC State women adding South Carolina transfer Saniya Rivers

The Associated Press

May 20, 2022, 7:26 PM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State is adding South Carolina transfer and former McDonald’s All-American Saniya Rivers to its women’s basketball program.

The school announced Rivers’ addition Friday. She’ll be immediately eligible to play for the upcoming season with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-1 instate guard from Wilmington was the No. 3-ranked national recruit for ESPN in the 2021 class, and shared the honor for The Associated Press women’s state prep player of the year in 2019.

Rivers averaged 2.3 points in 12.9 minutes per game for the national champion Gamecocks.

Rivers joins Maryland forward Mimi Collins and Florida State center River Baldwin as incoming transfers for the Wolfpack, who will lose four starters from a 32-win team that reached the NCAA Elite Eight.

