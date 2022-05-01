RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Pelosi meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv | Mariupol plant evacuations | Zelenskyy: Russian soldiers 'can still save his own life' | Va. breweries help Ukraine
Maryland women add Vanderbilt’s Alexander as grad transfer

The Associated Press

May 1, 2022, 9:29 PM

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Brinae Alexander is joining the Maryland women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer.

The Terrapins announced the acquisition Sunday. The 6-foot Alexander was Vanderbilt’s top scorer last season, averaging 15.2 points per game and shooting 36% from 3-point range.

Maryland will have a significantly different roster next season after losing Ashley Owusu and Angel Reese, its top two scorers, to the transfer portal. The Terps have added Alexander in addition to two other recent transfers — Elisa Pinzan from South Florida and Abby Meyers from Princeton.

Maryland previously landed Florida guard Lavender Briggs as a transfer as well.

