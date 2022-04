MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — South Carolina shuts down UConn 64-49 to win 2nd national championship, ending Huskies’ undefeated streak in title…

Listen now to WTOP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — South Carolina shuts down UConn 64-49 to win 2nd national championship, ending Huskies’ undefeated streak in title games.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.