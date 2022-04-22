RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Obanor returning for super senior season at Texas Tech

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 7:25 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor is returning to Texas Tech as a super senior after starting all 37 games in his first season with the Red Raiders and recording double-doubles in all three NCAA Tournament games last month.

Obanor announced his decision Friday. The 6-foot-8 forward had weighed the possibility of turning pro this year.

“I’m coming back because I love everything Texas Tech is about, from the fans to the coaching staff,” Obanor said. “Also, we have some unfinished business for the goal to leave Tech better than it was found.”

The Red Raiders went to the Sweet 16 for the third time in the last four NCAA Tournaments.

Obanor averaged 10 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Red Raiders. He played the previous three seasons at Oral Roberts, for whom he also had three double-doubles while his team made the Sweet 16 in 2021.

“He’s a proven winner with a lot of experience,” Texas Tech coach Mark Adams said. “I really liked the way he played with a lot of toughness and character last season. … We can definitely build a team around him and (he) is ready for the challenge that comes with being a team leader.”

