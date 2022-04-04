RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Home » College Basketball » Kentucky's Brooks to enter…

Kentucky’s Brooks to enter NBA draft but keep eligibility

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. will enter the NBA draft but does not plan on hiring an agent, leaving open the possibility of returning to school.

Brooks averaged career bests in several categories as a junior, including 10.8 points per contest on 49% shooting. His best performance was 27 points and eight rebounds in Kentucky’s 80-62 rout of Kansas in Lawrence in the Big 12/SEC Challenge in January.

The NBA draft combine is May 16-22, with a June 1 deadline to return to school.

The 6-foot-7 Fort Wayne, Indiana, native said in a statement that he looks forward to the next chapter by entering his name in the draft and chasing his pro dream while maintaining his eligibility.

Kentucky coach John Calipari said Brooks is utilizing the rules in place the way he should and noted his improvement each season.

“His thoughtfulness and maturity not only as a player, but as a man, will allow him to go through this process and make the best decision for his future,” the Calipari said. “He and his family know they have my full support with whatever they decide.”

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

DoD Cloud Exchange: DISA’s Sharon Woods on ‘technicians of the future’

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Federal efforts on critical infrastructure cybersecurity come under White House review

Agencies take action to improve federal services for transgender Americans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up