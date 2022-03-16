RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Youngstown St. beats Morgan St. in The Basketball Classic

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 10:43 PM

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Dwayne Cohill had 28 points as Youngstown State edged past Morgan State 70-65 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.

Tevin Olison had 12 points for Youngstown State (19-14). Michael Akuchie added 11 points. Cohill made 9 of 10 from the free throw line.

Malik Miller had 19 points for the Bears (13-15). Chad Venning added 13 points.

