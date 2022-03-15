RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Xavier beats Cleveland State 72-68 in NIT

The Associated Press

March 15, 2022, 11:53 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) — Adam Kunkel scored 14 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures as the Musketeers narrowly defeated Cleveland State 72-68 in the first round of the NIT on Tuesday night.

Zach Freemantle had 13 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for the Musketeers. Paul Scruggs and Jack Nunge each scored 12, and Colby Jones had 11 points.

D’Moi Hodge had 16 points for the Vikings (20-11). Tre Gomillion added 14 points and seven rebounds. Torrey Patton had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

