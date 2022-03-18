Women’s Tournament Scores

NCAA First Round Miami 78, South Florida 66 South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61 Creighton 84, Colorado 74 South Carolina 79,…

NCAA First Round

Miami 78, South Florida 66

South Dakota 75, Mississippi 61

Creighton 84, Colorado 74

South Carolina 79, Howard 21

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Virginia Tech 81

Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

Baylor 89, Hawaii 49

Iowa 98, Illinois St. 58

Maryland 102, Delaware 71

Utah 92, Arkansas 69

Louisville 83, Albany 51

Kansas 77, Georgia Tech 58

Georgia 70, Dayton 54<

WNIT

Quinnipiac 61, Rhode Island 50

VCU 56, Stony Brook 48

Bucknell 73, Fordham 64

Toledo 61, Houston Baptist 51

Old Dominion 72, Towson 66

UC Irvine vs. UCLA, 10 p.m.<

WBI First Round

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60

