Wagner wallops Long Island-Brooklyn 82-62 in NEC semifinal

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:36 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — DeLonnie Hunt posted 17 points as Wagner rolled past Long Island-Brooklyn 82-62 in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Alex Morales had 19 points and seven rebounds for Wagner (21-5). Zaire Williams added 10 points. Raekwon Rogers had 11 rebounds.

Ty Flowers had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Sharks (16-14). Eral Penn added 15 points. Isaac Kante had 14 points and eight rebounds.

