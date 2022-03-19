RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » UCLA and Saint Mary's…

UCLA and Saint Mary’s (CA) play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saint Mary’s Gaels (26-7, 12-3 WCC) vs. UCLA Bruins (27-7, 15-5 Pac-12)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UCLA -3; over/under is 126

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 UCLA Bruins and No. 18 Saint Mary’s Gaels meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bruins have gone 15-5 against Pac-12 teams. UCLA is the leader in the Pac-12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 62.6 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Gaels’ record in WCC games is 12-3. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnny Juzang is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Jules Bernard is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

Matthias Tass is averaging 12.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gaels. Tommy Kuhse is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 68.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up