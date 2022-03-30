RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Texas A&M and Xavier square off in NIT Championship

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 2:22 AM

Xavier Musketeers (22-13, 8-11 Big East) vs. Texas A&M Aggies (27-12, 9-9 SEC)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas A&M Aggies and Xavier Musketeers square off in the National Invitation Tournament Championship.

The Aggies are 9-9 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M is 6-1 in one-possession games.

The Musketeers are 8-11 against Big East opponents. Xavier has a 5-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrece Radford is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Aggies. Hassan Diarra is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas A&M.

Nate Johnson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Colby Jones is averaging 8.3 points over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 71.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

