RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 5:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
Saint Bonaventure at XAVIER
at TEXAS A&M Washington State
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA (227) Milwaukee
Chicago (224½) at WASHINGTON
at DALLAS 11½ (219) LA Lakers
at BROOKLYN 12½ (229½) Detroit
at LA CLIPPERS OFF (OFF) Utah
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF N.Y Rangers OFF
at FLORIDA OFF Montreal OFF
at TAMPA BAY OFF Carolina OFF
at COLUMBUS OFF N.Y Islanders OFF
at NASHVILLE -227 Ottawa +184
at MINNESOTA -274 Philadelphia +221
at CALGARY OFF Colorado OFF
Dallas -168 at ANAHEIM +143

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden brings back plans to move FBI headquarters to suburbs in 2023 budget request

Army's 2023 budget will remain relatively flat, temporarily shrink end strength

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up