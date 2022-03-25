RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Prominent Russians quit jobs | War enters dangerous phase | Biden plans gas shipments to Europe | Va. student's journey to rescue his family
College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at SOUTHERN UTAH 4 Portland
Houston 2 at VILLANOVA
at DUKE Arkansas
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at NEW ORLEANS (232½) San Antonio
at ORLANDO (224½) Sacramento
at TORONTO 10 (226) Indiana
at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee
Chicago 1 (OFF) at CLEVELAND
at MIAMI 2 (OFF) Brooklyn
at DENVER 13½ (OFF) Oklahoma City
Houston (235½) at PORTLAND
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at BOSTON -164 N.Y Islanders +136
Tampa Bay -285 at DETROIT +230
at LAS VEGAS OFF Chicago OFF
Florida -300 at OTTAWA +240
at DALLAS -160 Vancouver +132
at WASHINGTON -220 New Jersey +180
at MONTREAL OFF Toronto OFF
Carolina OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF
at MINNESOTA OFF Columbus OFF
at CALGARY -176 Edmonton +146
at SAN JOSE -152 Anaheim +126
at LOS ANGELES -220 Seattle +180

