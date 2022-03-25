College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN UTAH 4 Portland Houston 2 at VILLANOVA at DUKE 3½ Arkansas NBA…

College Basketball Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at SOUTHERN UTAH 4 Portland Houston 2 at VILLANOVA at DUKE 3½ Arkansas NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW ORLEANS 4½ (232½) San Antonio at ORLANDO 2½ (224½) Sacramento at TORONTO 10 (226) Indiana at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Milwaukee Chicago 1 (OFF) at CLEVELAND at MIAMI 2 (OFF) Brooklyn at DENVER 13½ (OFF) Oklahoma City Houston 3½ (235½) at PORTLAND NHL Saturday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at BOSTON -164 N.Y Islanders +136 Tampa Bay -285 at DETROIT +230 at LAS VEGAS OFF Chicago OFF Florida -300 at OTTAWA +240 at DALLAS -160 Vancouver +132 at WASHINGTON -220 New Jersey +180 at MONTREAL OFF Toronto OFF Carolina OFF at ST. LOUIS OFF at MINNESOTA OFF Columbus OFF at CALGARY -176 Edmonton +146 at SAN JOSE -152 Anaheim +126 at LOS ANGELES -220 Seattle +180

