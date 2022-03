College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Bryant at TOLEDO 1 Dayton at VIRGINIA 2½ Mississippi State…

College Basketball Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at WRIGHT STATE 3½ Bryant at TOLEDO 1 Dayton at VIRGINIA 2½ Mississippi State at WAKE FOREST 8 Towson at SMU 15 Nicholls State at SAINT LOUIS 4 Northern Iowa at BYU 11½ Long Beach State at FLORIDA 7 Iona Notre Dame 1 at RUTGERS NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CHARLOTTE 3 (OFF) Atlanta Philadelphia 4 (217) at CLEVELAND Denver 5½ (228½) at WASHINGTON at NEW YORK 10 (225) Portland at BROOKLYN OFF (OFF) Dallas Phoenix 11 (OFF) at HOUSTON at MINNESOTA 8 (237) LA Lakers at SAN ANTONIO 14 (234½) Oklahoma City at UTAH 6 (OFF) Chicago Milwaukee 9 (240½) at SACRAMENTO at GOLDEN STATE 4 (OFF) Boston Toronto 2½ (218½) at LA CLIPPERS NHL Wednesday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at OTTAWA -113 Columbus -106 at MINNESOTA -111 Boston -110 Tampa Bay -255 at SEATTLE +205 at CALGARY -310 New Jersey +245

