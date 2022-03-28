RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
South Carolina’s SEC all-freshman G Carter to transfer

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 6:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The number of South Carolina players returning from last year’s men’s basketball players continues continues to shrink, leaving the program before they see what new coach Lamont Paris can do.

The Gamecocks have had six players from this year’s roster enter the transfer portal. The latest was guard Devin Carter on Monday. He was the team’s fourth leading scorer and a member of the Southeastern Conference all-freshman team.

Carter posted on social media that “due to the recent changes in coaching at the university, I have decided that it is best to explore my options in the transfer portal.”

Carter is a 6-foot-3 guard from Miami, Florida who averaged nine points a game. He was fourth on the team in assists and steals.

Guards Jermaine Couisnard and Erik Stevenson, the top two scorers, have also entered the portal. Forwards Wildens Leveque and Ta’Quan Woodley, and reserve guard Mike Green, also have decided to leave.

Carter’s departure means Paris has lost five of this past season’s top six scorers. Paris, who took Chattanooga to the NCAA Tournament this season, was named last week to take over for Frank Martin.

Martin, fired after 10 seasons earlier this month, has since been named head coach at UMass.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

