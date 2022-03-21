RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | EU slams 'war crimes' | Photos | How to help
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Drake in CBI on late shot

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 4:34 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jaylen Sims made a layup with 4.3 seconds remaining to lift UNC Wilmington to a 76-75 win over Drake in the College Basketball Invitational quarterfinals on Monday.

Shykeim Phillips tied his career high with 24 points for UNC Wilmington (25-9). Mike Okauru had 13 points, and Jaylen Fornes and Jaylen Sims each had 11 points.

ShanQuan Hemphill had 15 points for the Bulldogs (25-11). Tremell Murphy and Tucker DeVries each had 14 points.

