Richmond defeats VCU 75-64 in A10 quarterfinal

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 11:56 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Gilyard had a career-high 32 points as Richmond defeated VCU 75-64 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference championship on Friday night.

Tyler Burton had 14 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (21-12). Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Andre Gustavson had 10 points.

Vince Williams Jr. had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Rams (21-9). KeShawn Curry added 14 points. Adrian Baldwin Jr. had 12 points and seven assists.

