RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Purdue and Texas play…

Purdue and Texas play in second round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 2:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Texas Longhorns (22-11, 10-8 Big 12) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (28-7, 14-6 Big Ten)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Purdue -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 10 Purdue Boilermakers square off against the No. 25 Texas Longhorns in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers’ record in Big Ten games is 14-6. Purdue has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Longhorns’ record in Big 12 play is 10-8. Texas averages 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Ivey is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 9.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Purdue.

Timmy Allen is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Longhorns. Andrew Jones is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 67.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

VA seeks higher pay caps for more health care workers to address high turnover rates

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up