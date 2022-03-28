RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Remark on Putin's power about 'moral outrage' | Ukrainians brace for attack on Odesa | Ukraine refugees near 4 million | How to help
Home » College Basketball » Oregon forward Nyara Sabally…

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally declares for WNBA Draft

The Associated Press

March 28, 2022, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has decided to enter the WNBA draft.

Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was Oregon’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game.

A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.

“It was an honor to put on the Ducks jersey and play at Matthew Knight. I will forever cherish my time here, and I hope that I was able to inspire the people in Eugene that have shown me unwavering support the past four years,” Nyara Sabally said in announcing her decision.

Oregon (20-12) went to the NCAA Tournament as a fifth seed but fell in double overtime to No. 12 Belmont 73-70 in the opening round.

Fellow Ducks Sydney Parrish and Kylee Watson, both part of the 2020 recruiting class, announced plans to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Watson averaged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 32 games this season, while Parrish averaged 8.5 points and 3.3 rebounds.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

GSA approves sale of Trump Hotel lease, after years of scrutiny from watchdogs

White House 2023 budget request prioritizes more staff for CISA, funding for zero trust security measures

Two Secure Act provisions alter TSP age requirements

DoD budget contains big pay raise and largest research investment ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up