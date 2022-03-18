RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Ohio State Buckeyes and Loyola Chicago Ramblers square off in the first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 18, 2022, 2:42 AM

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-7, 13-5 MVC) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (19-11, 12-8 Big Ten)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 12:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Ohio State Buckeyes play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Buckeyes’ record in Big Ten play is 12-8. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten scoring 73.8 points while shooting 47.4% from the field.

The Ramblers are 13-5 against MVC opponents. Loyola Chicago ranks fourth in the MVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucas Williamson averaging 4.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: E.J. Liddell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Buckeyes. Malaki Branham is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Williamson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Ramblers. Braden Norris is averaging 7.0 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Loyola Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 68.4 points, 37.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

