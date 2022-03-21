RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine rejects surrender demand | Zelenskyy appeals to Israel for aid | Push for hypersonic weapons? | How to help
Northern Colorado and UNC Asheville play in CBI Tournament matchup

The Associated Press

March 21, 2022, 2:22 AM

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (17-14, 8-8 Big South) vs. Northern Colorado Bears (21-15, 13-7 Big Sky)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Northern Colorado Bears and the UNC Asheville Bulldogs play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Bears are 13-7 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kur Jockuch averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 8-8 in Big South play. UNC Asheville has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Kountz is shooting 51.0% and averaging 21.2 points for the Bears. Matt Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Colorado.

Tajion Jones averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. LJ Thorpe is averaging 16.3 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for UNC Asheville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

