RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » College Basketball » No. 1 North Carolina…

No. 1 North Carolina State runs past Longwood 96-68

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 5:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Five North Carolina State players scored in double digits as the No. 1 Wolfpack pulled away from No. 16 Longwood for a 96-68 victory Saturday in the first round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Raina Perez led the way for N.C. State – which won its 30th game of the season, a program-record – with 16 points on 7 of 8 shooting. Longwood (22-12) got 25 points from Akila Smith and 19 from Kyla McMakin. N.C. State would grow its lead to as much as 29 points in the second half.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

SSA hires retired staff to manage crowds at field offices as in-person service ramps up

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up