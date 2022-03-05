CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Navy Midshipmen square off…

Navy Midshipmen square off against the Boston University Terriers in Patriot Tournament

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot)

, ; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen play in the Patriot Tournament against the Boston University Terriers.

The Midshipmen are 8-6 on their home court. Navy is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers have gone 11-7 against Patriot opponents. Boston University averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Midshipmen won 72-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Patrick Dorsey led the Midshipmen with 12 points, and Sukhmail Mathon led the Terriers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Summers is averaging 8.8 points for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Javante McCoy is averaging 17.3 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

Pentagon to shut down leaking fuel tank facility in Hawaii

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up