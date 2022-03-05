Navy Midshipmen square off against the Boston University Terriers in Patriot Tournament

Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot) , ; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boston University Terriers (21-11, 11-7 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (20-10, 12-6 Patriot)

, ; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Navy Midshipmen play in the Patriot Tournament against the Boston University Terriers.

The Midshipmen are 8-6 on their home court. Navy is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Terriers have gone 11-7 against Patriot opponents. Boston University averages 71.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Midshipmen won 72-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 16. Patrick Dorsey led the Midshipmen with 12 points, and Sukhmail Mathon led the Terriers with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greg Summers is averaging 8.8 points for the Midshipmen. John Carter Jr. is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

Javante McCoy is averaging 17.3 points for the Terriers. Mathon is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Boston University.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 7-3, averaging 62.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Terriers: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

