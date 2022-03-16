RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Murray State Racers face San Francisco Dons in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 2:22 AM

San Francisco Dons (24-9, 10-6 WCC) vs. Murray State Racers (30-2, 18-0 OVC)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Murray State -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 20 Murray State Racers and San Francisco Dons square off in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Racers have gone 18-0 against OVC teams. Murray State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 25-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dons’ record in WCC action is 10-6. San Francisco averages 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 10.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Brown is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Racers, while averaging 16.9 points and 5.5 rebounds. K.J. Williams is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Murray State.

Khalil Shabazz is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14 points and 1.7 steals. Jamaree Bouyea is shooting 39.1% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 10-0, averaging 76.3 points, 38.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Dons: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

